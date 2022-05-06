Griffiths to Visit Turkey to Discuss Ankara, Kiev, Moscow Support for Humanitarian Aid- UN

UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will travel to Turkey next week to discuss how Ankara can support a humanitarian contact group on Ukraine that would include both parties to the conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will travel to Turkey next week to discuss how Ankara can support a humanitarian contact group on Ukraine that would include both parties to the conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"We are continuing to explore ways to bring together the parties to the conflict , you know, in a sustained and consistent format to discuss humanitarian issues through humanitarian contact group," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"Mr. Griffiths will be going to Turkey, I think on Monday, to also discuss this matter with the Turkish authorities in terms of how they can also support such a format."

