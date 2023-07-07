Open Menu

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek To Hold Meetings In Moscow To Extend Grain Exports Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports Agreement

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Friday that he and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan seek to hold meetings with Russian officials in Moscow to extend the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - before it expires on July 17

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Friday that he and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan seek to hold meetings with Russian officials in Moscow to extend the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - before it expires on July 17.

"We continue... to work very hard and I know that Rebecca, if I could just speak for her, is very keen to get the opportunity to sit down in Moscow," Griffiths said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Moscow Russia July Agreement

Recent Stories

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

13 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

27 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

23 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

23 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

23 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

23 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

23 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

20 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

20 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

20 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against ..

Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against Quran desecration in Sweden

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World