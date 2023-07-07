Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports Agreement

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Friday that he and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan seek to hold meetings with Russian officials in Moscow to extend the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - before it expires on July 17.
"We continue... to work very hard and I know that Rebecca, if I could just speak for her, is very keen to get the opportunity to sit down in Moscow," Griffiths said.