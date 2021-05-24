UrduPoint.com
Grim Deaths Spark Outrage Over China's Haphazard 'marathon Fever'

The deaths of 21 ultramarathon runners in China throw a light on an industry which is booming in the country but has suffered a series of controversies and embarrassments

Hail, freezing rain and high winds were blamed for the deaths of the runners taking part in a 100-kilometre (60-mile) cross-country mountain race on Saturday in the northwestern province of Gansu.

Hail, freezing rain and high winds were blamed for the deaths of the runners taking part in a 100-kilometre (60-mile) cross-country mountain race on Saturday in the northwestern province of Gansu.

As authorities launched an investigation, Chinese social media erupted in mourning and outrage, questioning why organisers had not been better prepared for the extreme weather.

However, there has long been concern about the quality and organisation of some of the ultramarathons, marathons, half-marathons and other long-distance running events now taking place in China.

The government is heavily promoting exercise for all ages, and running has taken off in a big way with mostly middle-class competitors sporting the latest trendy gear and wearable technology.

Some participants want to boast of their achievements on social media or use it on job applications to boost their employment prospects. Others just want to keep fit.

According to media last year, citing Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) figures, the country hosted 40 times more marathons in 2018 than in 2014.

The CAA said that there were 1,900 "running races" in China in 2019.

Landmark events like the Shanghai marathon regularly attract up to 38,000 runners.

State broadcaster CCTV said in an online commentary on Sunday that the Gansu tragedy was "a wake-up call for marathon events that have bloomed almost everywhere in China in recent years".

"Route planning, safety guarantees, medical preparations, emergency rescue, food supplies, etc., need to be precise and foolproof," said CCTV, also warning runners to "respect nature, respect science, cherish life".

