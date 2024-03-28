Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Emergency services combed the cold waters of Baltimore harbor Wednesday in search of the bodies of six men -- all reported to be Latin American immigrants -- presumed killed when a giant cargo ship slammed into the bridge where they were working the night shift fixing potholes.

Police and Coast Guard crews swarmed the disaster site, with specialized divers scouring the river under the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Their task, however, was limited to recovering bodies.

"We do not believe any of these individuals are still alive," the regional Coast Guard chief, Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, said.

The container ship Dali, almost a kilometer (0.6 miles) long and piled high with cargo, was leaving the busy port at 1:30 am Tuesday en route to Asia when power failed and the vessel crashed straight into a support column.

Nearly the entire steel structure -- crossed by tens of thousands of motorists each day -- collapsed instantly, cascading over the bow of the ship, blocking one of the busiest US trading ports.

The vessel, which remained entangled in the debris Wednesday, was "stable," Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier told reporters at the White House, adding that the mostly Indian crew remained on board and were "very much engaged" in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board, a Federal authority, said that the ship's data record, or black box, had been recovered so that investigators can understand what went wrong.

Gautier insisted the disabled ship's presence in the harbor did not present an environmental danger, despite the billion and a half gallons of oil and few dozen hazardous material cargo containers on board. Two other containers -- of the total 4,700 -- were lost overboard, he said.

"There is no threat to the public from the hazardous materials onboard," he assured.

Police managed to stop vehicles from driving onto the bridge as soon as they received a Mayday call from the ship, warning of the impending collision.

But US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said "a bridge like this one... was simply not made to withstand a direct impact on a critical support pier."

There was no chance to evacuate the eight men filling potholes on the road directly above the oncoming ship.

Officials said that two were pulled from the water, one of them seriously injured and the second unharmed. The other six vanished into the swirling currents and crumpled tangle of wrecked girders and pylons.

