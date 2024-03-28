Grim Search For Six Bodies In Baltimore Bridge-ship Collision Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Emergency services combed the cold waters of Baltimore harbor Wednesday in search of the bodies of six men -- all reported to be Latin American immigrants -- presumed killed when a giant cargo ship slammed into the bridge where they were working the night shift fixing potholes.
Police and Coast Guard crews swarmed the disaster site, with specialized divers scouring the river under the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Their task, however, was limited to recovering bodies.
"We do not believe any of these individuals are still alive," the regional Coast Guard chief, Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, said.
The container ship Dali, almost a kilometer (0.6 miles) long and piled high with cargo, was leaving the busy port at 1:30 am Tuesday en route to Asia when power failed and the vessel crashed straight into a support column.
Nearly the entire steel structure -- crossed by tens of thousands of motorists each day -- collapsed instantly, cascading over the bow of the ship, blocking one of the busiest US trading ports.
The vessel, which remained entangled in the debris Wednesday, was "stable," Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier told reporters at the White House, adding that the mostly Indian crew remained on board and were "very much engaged" in the investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a Federal authority, said that the ship's data record, or black box, had been recovered so that investigators can understand what went wrong.
Gautier insisted the disabled ship's presence in the harbor did not present an environmental danger, despite the billion and a half gallons of oil and few dozen hazardous material cargo containers on board. Two other containers -- of the total 4,700 -- were lost overboard, he said.
"There is no threat to the public from the hazardous materials onboard," he assured.
Police managed to stop vehicles from driving onto the bridge as soon as they received a Mayday call from the ship, warning of the impending collision.
But US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said "a bridge like this one... was simply not made to withstand a direct impact on a critical support pier."
There was no chance to evacuate the eight men filling potholes on the road directly above the oncoming ship.
Officials said that two were pulled from the water, one of them seriously injured and the second unharmed. The other six vanished into the swirling currents and crumpled tangle of wrecked girders and pylons.
Recent Stories
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply
More Stories From World
-
Haiti's future governing council vows to restore order: statement20 seconds ago
-
France's PM sticks to 2027 deficit reduction goal10 minutes ago
-
Crypto fraudster Bankman-Fried faces sentencing20 minutes ago
-
Macron, Lula hail defense ties at submarine launch20 minutes ago
-
Senegal results show large win for opponent Faye in presidential poll20 minutes ago
-
UN report reveals 212 Gaza schools 'directly hit' by Israel since Oct.730 minutes ago
-
Japan Moon probe survives second lunar night: space agency40 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found as Baltimore bridge collapse moves from recovery to salvage50 minutes ago
-
Greek govt faces censure motion over train tragedy50 minutes ago
-
Japan Moon probe survives second lunar night: space agency1 hour ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results8 hours ago
-
UNSC slams deadly terrorist attack in Besham, urges punishment for those responsible8 hours ago