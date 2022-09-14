UrduPoint.com

Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson Helping Negotiate Her Release - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The family of US women's professional basketball player Brittney Griner confirmed that former US Ambassador Bill Richardson is helping to negotiate her release in Moscow, CNN reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The family of US women's professional basketball player Brittney Griner confirmed that former US Ambassador Bill Richardson is helping to negotiate her release in Moscow, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The report said Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, asked Richardson and the Richardson Center to help and is encouraged about the meetings he conducted in Moscow.

Richardson Center for Global Engagement Executive Director Mickey Bergman told Sputnik he could not provide any comments on this matter at present.

Richardson is known for being dispatched on several occasions to negotiate the release of Americans who have been detained overseas.

On February 17, the Russian authorities detained Griner at a Moscow airport for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. The Moscow Region Court sentenced Griner on August 4 to nine years in prison and a fine of $16,700 for drug trafficking while traveling to Russia - one of the gravest crimes under Russian criminal law.

White House officials have said Washington is optimistic about doing a prisoner swap for Griner and Paul Whelan, another US citizen imprisoned in Russia for espionage.

