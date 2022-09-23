Gross Grain Harvest in Russia to Reach Record 142Mln Tonnes - Deputy Prime Minister

Gross grain harvest in Russia may reach a record 142 million tonnes this year, with wheat yield expected to be very high, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Friday

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Gross grain harvest in Russia may reach a record 142 million tonnes this year, with wheat yield expected to be very high, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Friday.

"We have a record grain harvest this year. We forecast more than 140 million tonnes, maybe even 142 million tonnes.

And the wheat crop is also very high," Abramchenko told reporters during an official visit to the town of Blagoveshchensk in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan.

The Russian agriculture ministry estimates that cumulative grain harvest will amount to 130 million tonnes in 2022, including 87 million tonnes of wheat. Grain market experts forecast a record 100 million tonnes of wheat and over 150 million tonnes of grain harvest in general.

In 2021, Russia harvested 121.4 million tonnes of grain, including 75.94 million tonnes of wheat. The record harvest of 133.5 million tonnes was achieved in 2017.