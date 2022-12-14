UrduPoint.com

Grossi Could Visit Moscow In Late December - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, may visit Moscow next week or after Christmas, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"Either next week or after Christmas Grossi is scheduled to visit Moscow, where the conversation with him will be continued by the Russian side in a format involving public bodies, because the issue concerns both the Rosgvardiya {Russia's National Guard), the Ministry of Defense, Rosatom (Russia's state-owned nuclear company), and the Foreign Ministry too," Ulyanov said live on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

