Grossi Expects Formal Invitation To Thursday's UNSC Meeting On Ukraine

Published October 27, 2022

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is expecting a formal invitation to the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine to be held tomorrow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is expecting a formal invitation to the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine to be held tomorrow.

"I am expecting an invitation," Grossi said. "It remains to be seen whether I'm going to be there. I need to be invited to the Security Council.

So I hope, if they invite me, I am always at the disposal of the council to provide information... if there is an invitation, you know, we have a policy of full transparency to share information."

Grossi noted that he has been briefing the Security Council, at least twice in the course of the year on the situation in Ukraine and on another topics including Iran.

Grossi is currently in Washington, DC where he is participating in the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century from October 26-28.

