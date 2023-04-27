Grossi Expresses Hope That Security Zone Around ZNPP Will Be Created Before End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told RIA Novosti on Thursday that he hopes a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be created before the end of the year.

"I really hope so," Grossi said when asked whether he expects the safe zone to be created before the end of this year, adding that it is very important and necessary.

The risks of an accident is also increasing for every day that passes, he said, noting that the plant has been under attack several times.