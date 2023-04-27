UrduPoint.com

Grossi Expresses Hope That Security Zone Around ZNPP Will Be Created Before End Of Year

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Grossi Expresses Hope That Security Zone Around ZNPP Will Be Created Before End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told RIA Novosti on Thursday that he hopes a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be created before the end of the year.

"I really hope so," Grossi said when asked whether he expects the safe zone to be created before the end of this year, adding that it is very important and necessary.

The risks of an accident is also increasing for every day that passes, he said, noting that the plant has been under attack several times.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Nuclear

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

4 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

4 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

34 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.