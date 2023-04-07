International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi hear Russia's position on the creation of safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during his visit to Kaliningrad, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi hear Russia's position on the creation of safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during his visit to Kaliningrad, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Grossi met with a number of Russian officials in Kaliningrad as part of his visit to Russia, including Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"The Russian agencies that participated in the consultations had the opportunity to further outline our approaches to ensuring the protection of nuclear security at the ZNPP. As I understand it, the agency's head heard us and will take into account the Russian point of view in the course of his further efforts to implement the initiative," Ulyanov said.