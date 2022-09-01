UrduPoint.com

Grossi Says After Visit To ZNPP That IAEA Will Keep Permanent Presence There

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Grossi Says After Visit to ZNPP That IAEA Will Keep Permanent Presence There

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after his visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP that there was still a lot of work to be done, so the agency would maintain a permanent presence there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after his visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP that there was still a lot of work to be done, so the agency would maintain a permanent presence there.

"Of course, there is a lot more to do, my team is staying on, and most importantly, we are establishing a continued presence by the IAEA here," Grossi said in a video published on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special ..

Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon

1 minute ago
 Biden set to take on 'extremist' Trump diehards in ..

Biden set to take on 'extremist' Trump diehards in prime time speech

2 minutes ago
 Novak, Mitsui Chief Discuss Development of Oil, Ga ..

Novak, Mitsui Chief Discuss Development of Oil, Gas Projects - Russian Governmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani united his people for Kashmir cau ..

Syed Ali Geelani united his people for Kashmir cause: Prof Khursheed Ahmad

9 minutes ago
 India Regularly Takes Part in Multilateral Drills ..

India Regularly Takes Part in Multilateral Drills Organized by Russia - Foreign ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Fines Lebanese Firm $6Mln Over Milita ..

Moscow Court Fines Lebanese Firm $6Mln Over Military Ship Collision

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.