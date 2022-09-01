Grossi Says After Visit to ZNPP That IAEA Will Keep Permanent Presence There

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after his visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP that there was still a lot of work to be done, so the agency would maintain a permanent presence there.

"Of course, there is a lot more to do, my team is staying on, and most importantly, we are establishing a continued presence by the IAEA here," Grossi said in a video published on Twitter.