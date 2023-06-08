UrduPoint.com

Grossi Says Discussed China's Ideas On ZNPP Nuclear Security During Beijing Trip

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told Sputnik he discussed China's proposals regarding nuclear security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during his trip to Beijing.

In May, Grossi paid his first visit to China since his appointment as IAEA chief in 2019.

"In my conversations in Beijing, the state councilor and minister of foreign affairs and other high-ranking officials from China reiterated that, in line with the positions presented by President Xi Jinping, they believe that there are certain ideas that they have, and mind you, in those (China's Ukraine peace) plans, the issue of nuclear safety is included as one of the first or high on the list," Grossi said.

The IAEA chief added he welcomes every effort to bring peace and diplomacy back to the fore.

