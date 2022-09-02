UrduPoint.com

Grossi Says Had Opportunity To Communicate With Staff Of ZNPP And Residents Of Enerhodar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he had an opportunity to communicate with the staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and residents of the Enerhodar city.

The IAEA chief said that during his visit to the ZNPP, was also able to inspect the entire facility, including blocks, the emergency systems, diesel generators, as quoted by Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom.

More Stories From World

