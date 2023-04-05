Close
Grossi Says Met With Russian Officials In Kaliningrad, Continues Efforts To Protect ZNPP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Grossi Says Met With Russian Officials in Kaliningrad, Continues Efforts to Protect ZNPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he had met with Russian officials in the Russian city of Kaliningrad as part of his visit to Russia, noting that he will continue efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"I met high level officials from several (Russian) agencies today in Kaliningrad. I continue my efforts to protect the #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. My recent visit to #ZNPP confirmed the urgent need to achieve this vital objective, which is in everyone's interest," Grossi tweeted.

