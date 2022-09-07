Grossi Says Ongoing Attacks on ZNPP Unacceptable, Plant Systems Must Be Fully Functional

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that ongoing attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are unacceptable and stressed that all systems of the facility must be fully functional.

"Attacks that this facility has received and that I could personally see and assess together with my experts are simply unacceptable ... All safety and security systems and equipment should operate normally and unhindered and be fully functional," Grossi told a UN Security Council meeting.