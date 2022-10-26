Grossi Says Will Go to UN Security Council Tomorrow to Discuss Safety Zone Around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he will attend a UN Security Council meeting on October 27 to discuss the establishment of a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he will attend a UN Security Council meeting on October 27 to discuss the establishment of a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Tomorrow I will be leaving you for just a few hours before I come back to go to the United Nations Security Council to meet again for the quick establishment of a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Grossi said at the International Atomic Energy Agency ministerial conference in Washington.