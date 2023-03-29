International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station, Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station, Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff.

"Rafael Grossi has made sure that there has never been, and that there are no plans to deploy any offensive weapons at the ZNPP," Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.