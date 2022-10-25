Grossi Thanks US for Supporting Efforts to Establish Security Zone at Zaporizhzhya NPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he had met with US Secretary of State Antony Blniken and thanked the United States for support of efforts to create a security zone at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Comprehensive meeting with @SecBlinken today in Washington DC. I stressed @IAEAorg safeguards inspectors will visit #Ukraine this week and thanked the #US for supporting our efforts to establish a Nuclear Safety & Security Protection Zone at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," Grossi wrote on Twitter.