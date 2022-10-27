UrduPoint.com

Grossi Thinks There Is Common Understanding Between Kiev, Moscow On Need To Protect ZNPP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Grossi Thinks There is Common Understanding Between Kiev, Moscow on Need to Protect ZNPP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday he thinks that there is a common understanding between Ukraine and Russia on protecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"And, of course, in spite of the differences which are obvious because the two countries are at war, I think there is a common denominator in that the facility needs to be protected," Grossi said.

When asked whether there is a good chance to introduce a safety zone around ZNPP, Grossi said, "I am optimistic."

