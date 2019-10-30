Grossi to Assume Duties of IAEA Chief After General Conference on Dec 2 - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Rafael Grossi will assume his duties of the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the IAEA General Conference grants its approval at a special session on December 2, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

The IAEA elected Grossi, who is Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, to the position on Tuesday.

"However final procedures need to be implemented. To this end the board today held a meeting for official appointment of Amb. R.Grossi. Next step- approval by #IAEA General Conference on 2 December at its special session. After that the new DG [director general] will immediately assume his duties," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.