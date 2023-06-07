Grossi to Head Rotating Group of Experts to ZNPP After Kakhovka HPP Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he will head the rotating group of experts as part of the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following the destruction of Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson Region.

"After concerning developments following the destruction of the #Kakhovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our @IAEAorg Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team. Crucial moment for nuclear safety," Grossi tweeted.