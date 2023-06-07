UrduPoint.com

Grossi To Head Rotating Group Of Experts To ZNPP After Kakhovka HPP Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Grossi to Head Rotating Group of Experts to ZNPP After Kakhovka HPP Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he will head the rotating group of experts as part of the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following the destruction of Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson Region.

"After concerning developments following the destruction of the #Kakhovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our @IAEAorg Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team. Crucial moment for nuclear safety," Grossi tweeted.

Related Topics

Nuclear Dam Kherson

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

43 minutes ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

1 hour ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

1 hour ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

1 hour ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

1 hour ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.