UrduPoint.com

Grossi To Issue Report On Findings From IAEA Mission To ZNPP On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Grossi to Issue Report on Findings From IAEA Mission to ZNPP on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will issue a report about the outcomes of the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday, the IAEA said on Monday.

"Director General @rafaelmgrossi will on Tuesday issue a report about the safety, security and safeguards situation in #Ukraine ” including findings from his mission to the #ZNPP ” and later the same day brief the @UN Security Council (#UNSC) about the mission to the plant," IAEA tweeted.

Related Topics

Nuclear Same From

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

19 minutes ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

20 minutes ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

37 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

1 hour ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.