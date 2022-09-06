Grossi to Issue Report on Findings From IAEA Mission to ZNPP on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will issue a report about the outcomes of the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday, the IAEA said on Monday.

"Director General @rafaelmgrossi will on Tuesday issue a report about the safety, security and safeguards situation in #Ukraine ” including findings from his mission to the #ZNPP ” and later the same day brief the @UN Security Council (#UNSC) about the mission to the plant," IAEA tweeted.