Grossi Will Visit Moscow on Thursday - Russian Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Genera Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Russia on December 22, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"Consultations with Rafael Grossi will take place in Moscow tomorrow.

These consultations will be devoted to the director general's initiative regarding the creation of a nuclear and physical nuclear safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Ulyanov told reporters.

Russia will be represented by a delegation, including employees from the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, Rosatom, the National Guard, and the Federal Service for the Supervision of Environment, Technology and Nuclear Management, the diplomat added.