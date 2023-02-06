Grossi Will Visit Russia This Week to Hold Talks on ZNPP Safety Zone - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Moscow this week to hold talks on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Process of (dates) approval is almost completed.

But I can confirm that it will take place this week. In Moscow. The schedule has not yet been fully coordinated, but everything indicates that this visit will take place. And we are counting on a deep and professional conversation with the IAEA's Director General, as always," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat underscored that the issue of the security zone around the ZNPP is a "key issue" of the upcoming negotiations.