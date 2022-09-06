International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is technical in nature, and he is most concerned about the shelling in the area, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is technical in nature, and he is most concerned about the shelling in the area, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It follows from the report that the IAEA director general is most concerned about the ongoing shelling of the station, which poses a threat of a nuclear incident. In other matters, his assessments are predominantly technical in nature," Ulyanov said.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility.

According to Ulyanov, Grossi's recommendation about the protection zone lacks clarity.

"However, Grossi did not specify this idea, he only said that he was ready for consultations on this matter. It must be assumed that he clarifies his approach, and then it will become clear how to act, including for us," Ulyanov said.