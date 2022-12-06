UrduPoint.com

Grossi's Visit To Russia Depends If Moscow ZNPP Requirements Met - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Grossi's Visit to Russia Depends If Moscow ZNPP Requirements Met - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The dates of the visit of the the International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Russia depend on whether Moscow receives confirmation that the parameters of the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will include control guarantees over the cessation of attacks on it from Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"If we receive information that a reasonable scheme for organizing such a regime at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has a chance of implementation, and this includes, among other things, control, and proper verification that the Ukrainian military will not be able to conduct such attacks, then, I think, the timing of the trip to Russia can be quickly agreed on," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat noted that following several rounds of contacts with the IAEA Director General and the agency's secretariat a formation of a certain security regime that would strengthen ZNPP's safety has been advanced, but their is still work to be done.

