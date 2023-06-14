MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been postponed to give Ukraine time to prepare to ensure safe rotation of IAEA staff at facility, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"The visit of the IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Grossi to the ZNPP has been postponed for a while in order to provide the Ukrainian side with additional time to get better prepared for ensuring safe rotation of the IAEA personnel at the plant," Ulyanov said on Twitter.