UrduPoint.com

Grossi's Visit To ZNPP Postponed, So Kiev Ensures Safe IAEA Staff Rotation - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Grossi's Visit to ZNPP Postponed, So Kiev Ensures Safe IAEA Staff Rotation - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been postponed to give Ukraine time to prepare to ensure safe rotation of IAEA staff at facility, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"The visit of the IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Grossi to the ZNPP has been postponed for a while in order to provide the Ukrainian side with additional time to get better prepared for ensuring safe rotation of the IAEA personnel at the plant," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Nuclear Visit Vienna

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

10 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.