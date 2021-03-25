Grosu Fails to Be Approved as Moldovan Prime Minister Over Absence of Quorum - Speaker

Igor Grosu, the head of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity, was not appointed as the prime minister due to absence of quorum at a parliamentary session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Igor Grosu, the head of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity, was not appointed as the prime minister due to absence of quorum at a parliamentary session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Grosu as a candidate to the post on March 16. The constitutional court left the presidential decree nominating Grosu to the post in force despite objections of the Party of Socialists.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, lawmakers from the Party of Socialists and the Pentru Moldova faction left the parliamentary hall to protest Grosu's nomination.

"Consultations that the Moldovan president was obligated to hold were simulated, we believe that this is just a theatrical performance, I do not think that anyone considered the issue seriously. The Party of Socialists will not take part in the session," deputy parliament speaker Vlad Batrincea said.

"As forty-three lawmakers remain in the hall, I state the absence of quorum, and the first issue on the agenda, the approval of the prime minister, failed," Greceanii said.

The absence of quorum automatically triggers a vote of no-confidence for the candidate for prime minister, and his team.