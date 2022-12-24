Ground Electric Transport Stops Working in Kiev - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) All ground electric transport has stopped operating in the Ukrainian capital amid a power deficit, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Due to the shortage of electricity, we have decided to stop the operation of ground electric transport in the capital - trams and trolleybuses. Buses now run on all ground electric transport routes," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

He specified that there are 440 buses currently operating in Kiev and that the subway in the city continues to run (50 out of 52 metro stations open).

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

At the end of last week, Klitschko said that about a third of Kiev residents were still without power and half of the people in the Ukrainian capital had no heating as a result of the latest Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.