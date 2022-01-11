Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) There are grounds for an agreement with the United States and NATO on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday following talks with the US in Geneva.

"We stand for the continuation of the dialogue, we want this work to go on, not to fail, we want diplomacy to continue to serve the cause of strengthening security and stability.

And here is the basis for agreement (with the US)," Ryabkov told a briefing.

He noted that Russia has indeed taken a tough stance on security issues, but the claim that it has taken the path of issuing ultimatums is absolutely wrong.

The diplomat stressed that Russia has offered to negotiate and proved that Moscow is willing to do it, but does not threaten anyone if there is no agreement. From the US side, on the other hand, Russia constantly hears about "the price that Russia will have to pay," he added.