UrduPoint.com

Grounds For Agreement With US, NATO On Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) There are grounds for an agreement with the United States and NATO on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday following talks with the US in Geneva.

"We stand for the continuation of the dialogue, we want this work to go on, not to fail, we want diplomacy to continue to serve the cause of strengthening security and stability.

And here is the basis for agreement (with the US)," Ryabkov told a briefing.

He noted that Russia has indeed taken a tough stance on security issues, but the claim that it has taken the path of issuing ultimatums is absolutely wrong.

The diplomat stressed that Russia has offered to negotiate and proved that Moscow is willing to do it, but does not threaten anyone if there is no agreement. From the US side, on the other hand, Russia constantly hears about "the price that Russia will have to pay," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Geneva Price United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

3 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Photos of Kazakh Troops Wearing UN Hel ..

UN Aware of Photos of Kazakh Troops Wearing UN Helmets, Conveyed Its Concern - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan's Spokesman Tells Sullivan Ankara Ready to ..

Erdogan's Spokesman Tells Sullivan Ankara Ready to Assist Settlement in Ukraine ..

3 minutes ago
 Guantanamo Inmate Approved for Transfer Out of Fac ..

Guantanamo Inmate Approved for Transfer Out of Facility - Constitutional Rights ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Should Meet Russia Halfway on Its Proposals o ..

NATO Should Meet Russia Halfway on Its Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabko ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure f ..

Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure for boosting tourism: Ali

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.