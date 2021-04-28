UrduPoint.com
Grounds For Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Talks Expected Soon - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

There are grounds for "cautious optimism" about the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal, and soon this assessment may not need to be prefaced with the word "cautious," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday

"I can confirm that there is every reason to be cautiously optimistic, and if the situation keeps developing in the same way, there may soon be no need for the word 'cautious', and we will be able to simply say that there are grounds for optimism," Ulyanov told the press.

According to the diplomat, the Iranian side will seek to lift the majority of the US sanctions, and this issue will be the focal point of the negotiations.

"It is clear that the Iranian side will strive to reduce the sanctions to an absolute minimum. We are talking about those that were imposed as part of Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy. Americans believe that some of these sanctions have nothing to do with the nuclear deal and should be kept. This is a subject for negotiations," the diplomat said.

The third round of negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna began on Tuesday with an official meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the level of political directors.

