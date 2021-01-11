Group Chaired by Russian, Azeri, Armenian Officials to Focus on Karabakh Economy - Putin

A special trilateral working group, chaired by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers, will be set up to control further restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh's economy and transport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A special trilateral working group, chaired by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers, will be set up to control further restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh's economy and transport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Special attention should be paid to unblocking economic, trade and transport links in the region, and opening borders. It is assumed that a special trilateral working group, chaired by Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers, will focus on these issues," Putin said in the beginning of his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.