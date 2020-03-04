Group-IB Cybersecurity Company Finds New Fake Messages About COVID-19 in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) International cybersecurity company Group-IB told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had registered new fake messages about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in Russia, and that most of the bots spreading these fakes had indicated in their profiles Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as their location.

Earlier in the day, Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor said that media sharing fake news about COVID-19 situation in the country would be blacklisted.

"The data, which Group-IB experts have received about the accounts engaged in spreading the fake audio-message about the coronavirus, has been provided to law enforcement agencies. We can now reveal that the bots were meant to actively spread the specific fake, some of the bots were registered a couple of years ago, and the dates of their creation are the same.

In the profiles of most of the bots we can see CIS countries indicated as the location," Group-IB said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Group-IB experts have found new fake messages, but their coverage is significantly less ... New hoaxes can still emerge, this is why it is important to use information from reliable sources and have a critical attitude toward rumors and possible disinformation. We are cooperating closely with social networks administrations, including those of VKontakte and Facebook, and with forum moderators, to delete disinformation about the coronavirus spread," Group-IB added.