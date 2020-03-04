UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group-IB Cybersecurity Company Finds New Fake Messages About COVID-19 In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Group-IB Cybersecurity Company Finds New Fake Messages About COVID-19 in Russia

International cybersecurity company Group-IB told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had registered new fake messages about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in Russia, and that most of the bots spreading these fakes had indicated in their profiles Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as their location

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) International cybersecurity company Group-IB told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had registered new fake messages about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in Russia, and that most of the bots spreading these fakes had indicated in their profiles Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as their location.

Earlier in the day, Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor said that media sharing fake news about COVID-19 situation in the country would be blacklisted.

"The data, which Group-IB experts have received about the accounts engaged in spreading the fake audio-message about the coronavirus, has been provided to law enforcement agencies. We can now reveal that the bots were meant to actively spread the specific fake, some of the bots were registered a couple of years ago, and the dates of their creation are the same.

In the profiles of most of the bots we can see CIS countries indicated as the location," Group-IB said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Group-IB experts have found new fake messages, but their coverage is significantly less ... New hoaxes can still emerge, this is why it is important to use information from reliable sources and have a critical attitude toward rumors and possible disinformation. We are cooperating closely with social networks administrations, including those of VKontakte and Facebook, and with forum moderators, to delete disinformation about the coronavirus spread," Group-IB added.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Company Same Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

1 minute ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

1 minute ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

16 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

31 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.