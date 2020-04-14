Group-IB Discovers More Than 4,000 Zoom Accounts for Sale on Black Market

International cybersecurity company Group-IB found over 4,000 Zoom accounts, including 31 from Russia, for sale on illegal websites, Dmitry Shestakov, the head of Group-IB's сybercrime research unit, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) International cybersecurity company Group-IB found over 4,000 Zoom accounts, including 31 from Russia, for sale on illegal websites, Dmitry Shestakov, the head of Group-IB's сybercrime research unit, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The video conferencing software was founded almost 10 years ago, but its popularity has skyrocketed only recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people worldwide switched to working from home. Due to such quick growth, Zoom has faced safety and privacy concerns, prompting government agencies from several countries to restrict the use of the application.

"Experts from Group-IB Threat Hunting Intelligence found advertisements for the sale of Zoom user accounts on three underground sites. The overall number of accounts for sale is 4,153, including 31 accounts belonging to users with email addresses in the Russian web domain," Shestakov said.

According to Shestakov, it is impossible to check whether the accounts belong to real Zoom users.�