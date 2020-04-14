UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group-IB Discovers More Than 4,000 Zoom Accounts For Sale On Black Market

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Group-IB Discovers More Than 4,000 Zoom Accounts for Sale on Black Market

International cybersecurity company Group-IB found over 4,000 Zoom accounts, including 31 from Russia, for sale on illegal websites, Dmitry Shestakov, the head of Group-IB's сybercrime research unit, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) International cybersecurity company Group-IB found over 4,000 Zoom accounts, including 31 from Russia, for sale on illegal websites, Dmitry Shestakov, the head of Group-IB's сybercrime research unit, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The video conferencing software was founded almost 10 years ago, but its popularity has skyrocketed only recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people worldwide switched to working from home. Due to such quick growth, Zoom has faced safety and privacy concerns, prompting government agencies from several countries to restrict the use of the application.

"Experts from Group-IB Threat Hunting Intelligence found advertisements for the sale of Zoom user accounts on three underground sites. The overall number of accounts for sale is 4,153, including 31 accounts belonging to users with email addresses in the Russian web domain," Shestakov said.

According to Shestakov, it is impossible to check whether the accounts belong to real Zoom users.�

Related Topics

Russia Company Sale From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chernobyl Fires Have No Impact on Radiation Levels ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Robotics Firm Designing Robo Nurses to Hel ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Gett ..

9 minutes ago

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsi ..

9 minutes ago

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enh ..

32 minutes ago

President Dr.Arif Alvi to convene a meeting on Apr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.