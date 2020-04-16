Group-IB Says Detected 37 Online Resources Selling Fake Passes Amid Lockdown in Russia

International cybersecurity company Group-IB has detected 37 scam websites, Telegram channels and Instagram accounts that are selling fake electronic passes to freely move around Russian cities during the COVID-19 lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) International cybersecurity company Group-IB has detected 37 scam websites, Telegram channels and Instagram accounts that are selling fake electronic passes to freely move around Russian cities during the COVID-19 lockdown, the firm told Sputnik, noting that 13 of these resources have been blocked.

Starting Wednesday, people traveling in Moscow and the Moscow Region on personal and public transport are required to have digital passes. There are three options to obtain those passes - online at mos.ru, through an official helpline, and via an SMS to a specially designated number.

"Group-IB has already discovered 37 fraudulent websites, Telegram channels and Instagram accounts offering to buy certificates/passes for the period of quarantine to the residents of Moscow and [other] Russian regions.

Twelve resources and one Telegram channel have been blocked. The monitoring continues," the company said.

The scam websites are selling such passes for 3,000-4,500 rubles ($40-61) and offering courier services to deliver them. On Telegram channels, the prices range from 3,000 to 5,500 rubles, with the "pass" being sent in a digital format. The Instagram accounts pledge to send a QR-code pass for 2,999 rubles in just 40 minutes.

Some online resources are also offering a fake certificate of an employee of a grocery store (3,000 rubles), a pharmacist (5,000) and a doctor (7,000), as these people do not fall under the self-isolation restrictions.

Group-IB warned that all these resources are fraudulent, with the scammers seeking to get not only money but also victims' personal data and credit card information.