Group Interests in US Put Above Interests of Society - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 14 (Sputnik) - Political parties in the United States are putting their interests above the interest of the country's citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It seems to me that this problem lies in the fact that group party interests in this case are put above the interests of the whole society and the interests of the people," Putin said, his interview was broadcast by Rossiya 1 tv channel on Sunday.

The Russian president added that the COVID-19 pandemic also revealed other problems in the US.