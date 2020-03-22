Group Meetings of Citizens in Germany Unacceptable Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Group meetings of citizens in Germany are now unacceptable due to the coronavirus pandemic, and police have the right to impose sanctions in case of repeated violation of the restriction, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"Group meetings of people in public places, in apartments, in private houses are unacceptable due to the serious situation in our country. Violations of the contact restriction regime should be monitored by law enforcement agencies and the police, the repeated violation will be punishment," Merkel told reporters.

In addition, the government and the Federal states agreed to tighten measures regarding freedom of movement of citizens in the country due to the epidemiological situation, the chancellor said.