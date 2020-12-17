UrduPoint.com
Group Of 10 Lost In Moscow Region's Syany Caves - Emergencies Ministry

Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Group of 10 Lost in Moscow Region's Syany Caves - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ten orienteering athletes, including 8 children, disappeared in the Syany caves near Moscow in the Domodedovo urban district, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"A group of 10 athletes who were orienteering in the Syany caves did not get in touch at approximately 7 p.m.

[16:00 GMT]," it said.

The group included 8 children aged 9 to 12 years. Rescuers began to search for those lost.

Syany are stone mines dug back in the 17th century, which have been supplying stone for construction in Moscow over a long period of time. In 1974, the entrance to Syany was filled up after a child disappeared there. In 1988, activists unlocked them back.

More Stories From World

