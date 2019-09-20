Group of 24 NGOs Urges International Community to Ensure Ceasefire in Yemen

A group of 24 non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Save The Children, called on Friday upon the international community to exert increased pressure to all parties to Yemeni conflict and to ensure humanitarian access to all people in the country that experiences a prolonged humanitarian crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) A group of 24 non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Save The Children, called on Friday upon the international community to exert increased pressure to all parties to Yemeni conflict and to ensure humanitarian access to all people in the country that experiences a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

"We call on the international community to apply concerted pressure to all parties to the conflict to ... agree and implement a nation-wide ceasefire; [and] ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian and commercial access of essential goods and services to and throughout Yemen," the joint statement says.

Only a political solution may end the war in Yemen and ensure lasting solutions to the humanitarian situation, the NGOs added.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people nearly 80 percent of the country's population currently in need of aid and protection.

Various human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Western countries to stop arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, whose coalition, involved in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015, regularly conducts airstrikes resulting in civilians deaths.