UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Of 24 NGOs Urges International Community To Ensure Ceasefire In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Group of 24 NGOs Urges International Community to Ensure Ceasefire in Yemen

A group of 24 non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Save The Children, called on Friday upon the international community to exert increased pressure to all parties to Yemeni conflict and to ensure humanitarian access to all people in the country that experiences a prolonged humanitarian crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) A group of 24 non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Save The Children, called on Friday upon the international community to exert increased pressure to all parties to Yemeni conflict and to ensure humanitarian access to all people in the country that experiences a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

"We call on the international community to apply concerted pressure to all parties to the conflict to ... agree and implement a nation-wide ceasefire; [and] ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian and commercial access of essential goods and services to and throughout Yemen," the joint statement says.

Only a political solution may end the war in Yemen and ensure lasting solutions to the humanitarian situation, the NGOs added.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people nearly 80 percent of the country's population currently in need of aid and protection.

Various human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Western countries to stop arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, whose coalition, involved in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015, regularly conducts airstrikes resulting in civilians deaths.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Saudi Arabia March May 2015 All Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

57 seconds ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

1 minute ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

31 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

46 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.