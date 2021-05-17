Group of 28 US Senators Urge Immediate Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire - Statement

Twenty-seven Democratic senators and Independent Bernie Sanders have issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians, US Senator Tammy Baldwin said on Monday

"To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire," the 28 senators said in a joint statement according to a press release from Baldwin's office.

The group includes senators Jon Ossoff, Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, Tom Carper, Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin, Martin Heinrich, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Ben Ray Lujan, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy and Patty Murray, the release said.

Other senators signing the statement were Jack Reed, Bernie Sanders, Brian Schatz, Tina Smith, Jon Tester, Chris Van Hollen, Mark Warner, Raphael Warnock, Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, the release added.