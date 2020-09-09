UrduPoint.com
Group Of 33 Russians Lured Into Belarus By Several Foreign Intel Agencies - Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:57 PM

A group of Russian citizens, which were detained in Belarus, had been deceived into the country by intelligence services of several countries, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A group of Russian citizens, which were detained in Belarus, had been deceived into the country by intelligence services of several countries, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.

"Having studied the materials related to this story, I can also confirm that the Russians were lured to Belarus by fraudulent means by the secret services of other states," Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"The Prosecutor General's Office immediately reacted to this situation. I myself was ready to fly to Minsk for negotiations, but this was not required.

In the manner prescribed by the Minsk Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases of January 22, 1993, a request signed by me was sent to Belarusian Prosecutor General Alexander Kanyuk, which was satisfied. The Russian citizens were transferred to the Russian side," he added.

On August 14, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation announced that 32 out of 33 Russian citizens, earlier detained in Belarus, have been returned to their homeland. The thirty-third one, who also has Belarusian citizenship, remained in Belarus.

