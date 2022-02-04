UrduPoint.com

Group Of 6 Russian Military Ships Arrive In Syria - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Group of 6 Russian Military Ships Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

TARTUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) A group of six Russian military ships of the Baltic and Northern Fleet have arrived at the Russian naval base in Syria's Tartus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"A group of landing ships of the Northern and Baltic fleets - six large landing ships 'Pyotr Morgunov,' 'Georgiy Pobedonosets,' 'Olenegorsky Gornyak,' Korolyov,' 'Minsk' and 'Kaliningrad,' - have completed the voyage around Europe and arrived in the eastern part of Mediterranean Sea as part of the Russian Navy's maneuver carried out under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov.

The ships covered the distance of more than 6,000 nautical miles," the ministry said in a statement.

The vessels currently remain in Tartus, according to the ministry.

