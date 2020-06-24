Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defense of ICC Against US Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A group of 67 states released a joint statement on Tuesday to reaffirm their support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the face of the United States which has earlier threatened the international judiciary with sanctions over the latter's Afghanistan probe.

On June 11, US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

"As States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, we reconfirm our unwavering support for the Court as an independent and impartial judicial institution. In line with the 11 June press release of the President of the Assembly of States Parties, we reiterate our commitment to uphold and defend the principles and values enshrined in the Rome Statute and to preserve its integrity undeterred by any measures or threats against the Court, its officials and those cooperating with it," the statement read.

Signatories also stressed the fact that the ICC is a last resort judicial authority and "only steps in when States are unwilling or unable to genuinely carry out national proceedings.

"

"We call on all States to ensure full cooperation with the Court for it to carry out its important mandate of ensuring justice for the victims of the most serious crimes of international concern," the statement read.

The statement was signed by Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, State of Palestine, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela.