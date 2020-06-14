Group of 75 Moldovan Servicemen Head to Moscow to Take Part in Victory Parade - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Sunday that a group of 75 members of the Moldovan National Army headed to Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade on June 24, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"The ceremony of sending an honor guard group to Moscow took place at the Chisinau International Airport. A total of 75 soldiers of the elite unit of the National Army of the Republic of Moldova will take part in the military parade to be held on Red Square on June 24 in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to Dodon, Moldova's participation in the Victory Day Parade is not only a duty of solidarity with countries sharing a common history but also a manifestation of a "direct link between generations, preservation of the memory of our ancestors' heroism."

The military parade in Russia was originally scheduled to take place on May 9 but had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.