Group Of 9 IS Terrorists To Be Transferred From Syria To Bosnia By Sunday - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Group of 9 IS Terrorists to Be Transferred From Syria to Bosnia by Sunday - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Nine members of the Islamic State (terror organization, banned in Russia) will be extradited from Syria to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) by the end of the week, media reported on Tuesday.

All of them were captured following the IS military defeats and spent months in Syrian and Iraqi prisons.

According to the Tanjug news agency, six of them feature on the International Criminal Police Organization's wanted lists and will be immediately handed over to BiH's court. Three others are currently wanted by the Bosnian State Investigation and Protection Agency. One of them, Jasmin Keserovic, has become notorious due to his propaganda videos.

They will face terrorism charges and are expected to receive life sentences.

More Stories From World

