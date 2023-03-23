UrduPoint.com

Group Of Advocacy Organizations Release Letter To Congress Opposing US TikTok Ban

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Group of Advocacy Organizations Release Letter to Congress Opposing US TikTok Ban

A group of advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and Authors Guild released a letter to members of Congress on Thursday opposing proposals to ban TikTok in the United States, citing concerns about free expression in the digital sphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A group of advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and Authors Guild released a letter to members of Congress on Thursday opposing proposals to ban TikTok in the United States, citing concerns about free expression in the digital sphere.

"If passed by Congress and enacted into law, a nationwide ban on TikTok would have serious ramifications for free expression in the digital sphere, infringing on Americans' First Amendment rights and setting a potent and worrying precedent in a time of increased censorship of internet users around the world," the letter said.

Solutions short of a full-scale ban can address privacy concerns without impairing freedom of speech, the letter said.

The letter was sent the same day as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified to the House Energy and Commerce Committee on concerns about the platform, its privacy practices and ties to China.

Chew highlighted TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colludes with the Chinese government. However, lawmakers including committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers expressed skepticism about Chew's claims and called for a ban.

A US ban on TikTok would set an "alarming global precedent" and lend legitimacy to authoritarian regimes that shut down disfavored services, the letter said.

The letter was signed by groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Authors Guild, PEN America, Center for Democracy and Technology, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project and Tully Center for Free Speech.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology China Democracy Same United States Peruvian Nuevo Sol Congress Commerce Government

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

3 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

54 seconds ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

55 seconds ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

56 seconds ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.