Group Of Armed Men Abduct US Citizen In A Village In Southern Niger - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) US missionary Philip Walton had been kidnapped by six armed men in  Massalata, a settlement southern Niger, the RFI broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, Walton has been living in the village in the Niger's Tahoua region, located near the border with Nigeria, for over a year with his family.

Regional governor Abdourahamane Moussa explained that US missionary was abducted by six men armed with AK-47s after they entered his garden and demanded money, the broadcaster said.

Walton reportedly had only 20,000 CFA ($36), which the perpetrators took before kidnapping him and leaving in the direction of the country's border with Nigerian.

Family of the victim was found safe in his garden, but Walton's whereabouts are currently unknown, the broadcaster said.

Niger is located in the region of Sahel and has been enmeshed in serious security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related jihadist activities.

