Group Of Businessmen From India Plans To Visit Russia's Crimea - Indian Company

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:23 PM

Group of Businessmen From India Plans to Visit Russia's Crimea - Indian Company

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) A group of Indian businessmen is planning to visit Russia's Crimea in June or July, Akhil Prakash, the head of the Indian company Grover International, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is a planned visit of a delegation of businessmen to Crimea.

We are interested in Crimea and intend to invest in its development," Prakash said.

According to Prakash, the visit's date is currently being determined.

"We'll definitely arrive in June or July," Prakash assured.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum, following a coup d'etat in Ukraine.

