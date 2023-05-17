UrduPoint.com

Group Of Countries Led By Poland Secretly Urging Zelenskyy To End Conflict - Hersh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelenskyy to End Conflict - Hersh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Eastern European allies led by Poland are secretly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the Ukraine conflict, even by resigning himself, which the Ukrainian leader is refusing to do, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday.

"This group is led by Poland, whose leadership no longer fears the Russian army because its performance in Ukraine has left the glow of its success at Stalingrad during the Second World War in tatters. It has been quietly urging Zelensky to find a way to end the war ” even by resigning himself, if necessary ” and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way," Hersh wrote on his Substack page.

The investigative journalist cited information reported in secret by members of the US intelligence community, with Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia listed among other members of the group.

"Zelensky is not budging, according to intercepts and other data known inside the Central Intelligence Agency, but he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors," Hersh added.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Seymour Estonia Poland Lithuania Latvia Hungary World War

