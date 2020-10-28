Group of Ex-Republican US Attorneys Endorse Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Nearly two dozen US Attorneys appointed by Republican administrations backed Joe Biden's campaign for presidency in an open letter.

"We firmly believe that Vice President Joe Biden is the candidate who can - and will - provide the leadership we need to refocus the Justice Department on the cause of impartial justice and to address the deep-seated societal issues that are roiling our country today. We give him our strongest endorsement, and we hereby announce that we will each be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to serve as the next President and Vice President of the United States," the letter said Tuesday.

Twenty prominent US attorneys who served under Republican presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, including former CIA Director William Webster, said that Donald Trump's presidency is a "threat to the rule of law" in the United States because of increasing partisanship within the Justice Department.

The former attorneys said that Biden has been a champion of the independence of the judiciary and will work to unite law enforcement and the nation.