UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Of Ex-Republican US Attorneys Endorse Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:40 AM

Group of Ex-Republican US Attorneys Endorse Biden

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Nearly two dozen US Attorneys appointed by Republican administrations backed Joe Biden's campaign for presidency in an open letter.

"We firmly believe that Vice President Joe Biden is the candidate who can - and will - provide the leadership we need to refocus the Justice Department on the cause of impartial justice and to address the deep-seated societal issues that are roiling our country today. We give him our strongest endorsement, and we hereby announce that we will each be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to serve as the next President and Vice President of the United States," the letter said Tuesday.

Twenty prominent US attorneys who served under Republican presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, including former CIA Director William Webster, said that Donald Trump's presidency is a "threat to the rule of law" in the United States because of increasing partisanship within the Justice Department.

The former attorneys said that Biden has been a champion of the independence of the judiciary and will work to unite law enforcement and the nation.

Related Topics

George W. Bush CIA Trump George Independence United States Ford

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

2 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

2 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

3 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

3 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

3 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.